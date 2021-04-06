Speaking on EFL on Quest, pundit Kevin Phillips has moved to heap praise on Sheffield Wednesday star Barry Bannan following his performance against Cardiff City.

The former Aston Villa youngster was in fine form on Monday and Sheffield Wednesday secured a shock 5-0 win over Cardiff City.

Bannan played an influential role in the middle of the park, providing the assist for Julian Borner’s opening goal just four minutes in. The Scot pulled the strings throughout the tie as the Owls cruised to a surprisingly comfortable victory at Hillsborough.

Following the captain’s display, it wasn’t only Wednesday fans who surged to heap praise on his performance. Pundit Kevin Phillips picked out Bannan for special praise while speaking on EFL on Quest, labelling the 31-year-old as a “fantastic player”.

Here’s what the former Derby County coach had to say:

“He controls games, everything goes through him.

“You see the goal on the counter-attack, he makes such good passes [and] good decisions. In that league, he is a fantastic player.”

Wednesday will be hoping Bannan can maintain his strong form over the rest of the campaign as they look to stay in with a chance of staying in the Championship.

Darren Moore’s side currently sit in 23rd place, six points away from safety. However, with two wins in their last three, Bannan and co will be hoping they can keep their faint hope of staying in the league alive heading into the closing stages of the season.