The Championship is entering the final straight and clubs are jockeying for position with the run-in in full sight.

Norwich and Watford, both relegated from the Premier League last season, are sitting pretty at the top of the Sky Bet Championship table with 84 and 79 points respectively.

Below then, however, that’s where the focus will be over the six or seven games. Those games will determine the finishing places in what looks likely to be a hotly-contested play-off race.

The Championship play-offs – the picture right now

Beneath the top two of Norwich and Watford (and 10 points away from the Hornets) are a group of five sides in the chasing pack separated by just four points:

3rd Brentford – 69 points (8 games left)

4th Swansea City – 69 points (7 games left)

5th Barnsley – 68 points (6 games left)

6th Reading – 66 points (6 games left)

7th Bournemouth – 65 points (7 games left)

Below Bournemouth is a gap of seven points to a Cardiff City side licking their wounds from a 5-0 humbling to Sheffield Wednesday last time out. The above group of five sides look more than likely the ones battling for the four play-off places.

Sun reporter Nixon with a brusque appraisal of play-off chances

Whilst there may be a degree of jockeying to be done before the end of the season, that did not stop The Sun’s Alan Nixon from giving his appraisal of the sides in the mix.

He gave that appraisal via a quoted retweet of a question posed to him on Twitter:

Swansea are in bother now. Bournemouth have good games … Barnsley have the best form … and Reading can beat anyone when they’re right. https://t.co/LqMdaS9jQY — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) April 6, 2021

Nixon’s tweet pretty much sums it all up really. In a nutshell, he gives a snapshot view of that chasing pack all gunning for a play-off place. For him, it is Swansea who are most in danger and need to be most aware of the others.