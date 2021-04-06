According to a report from Football Insider, Everton have become the latest Premier League to watch over Blackburn Rovers star Adam Armstrong.

The former Newcastle United striker has attracted plenty of transfer interest from elsewhere over the course of the 2020/21 campaign. Armstrong has been one of Blackburn Rovers’ key players this season, netting 19 goals in 34 Championship games.

West Ham, Newcastle United and Southampton have all been credited with interest in Armstrong at times this season. Now, ahead of the summer transfer window, a new Premier League club is said to be watching over the 24-year-old ace.

As per Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey, Carlo Ancelotti and Everton are showing an interest in the Blackburn star. The report claims the Toffees were in attendance of Rovers’ 2-0 loss to AFC Bournemouth at the weekend.

It wasn’t the striker’s best showing of the season, as he missed from the penalty spot in second-half stoppage time.

However, with Blackburn Rovers failing in their battle for promotion once again, a summer departure for Armstrong seems more likely than not.

A summer move away from Ewood Park would bring an end to Armstrong’s three-and-a-half years with the club.

He initially joined on loan in January 2018, making the move permanent the following summer. In 154 appearances for Blackburn, the ex-Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers loan man has netted 55 goals and 17 assists.