Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has told the club’s official website that midfielder Joe Rothwell will undergo a scan after suffering a knee injury vs AFC Bournemouth.

The 26-year-old was forced off after just 24 minutes as Rovers fell to yet another defeat on Monday afternoon.

Rothwell made way with the score at 0-0, with Jonathan Woodgate’s side going ahead five minutes later. Philip Billing netted his third in three games to put AFC Bournemouth ahead before attacker Arnaut Danjuma made it two with 15 minutes remaining.

Following the tie, Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray provided an update on Rothwell’s injury.

Speaking to the club’s official website on the matter, the Mowbray confirmed that the midfielder will undergo a scan to assess the injury, insisting that he will not be putting a time scale on Rothwell as it stands. Here’s what he had to say:

“I think Joe’s felt something behind his knee. It shouldn’t be a surprise to anybody at this stage of the season to have these sort of injuries.

“We’ll wait and see with Joe. He’ll go for a scan and we’ll see how long he’ll be out for.

“At this stage, I can’t put a time on it.”

Rothwell has been a mainstay in Mowbray’s starting 11 this season, so it will be interesting to see how the Blackburn boss adapts his side should the midfielder be ruled out for an extended period.

The former Oxford United man has played 38 times this season, featuring in attacking midfield and left-wing as well as in central midfield. In the process, Rothwell has found the back of the net three times, also chipping in with three assists.