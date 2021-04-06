Speaking to Derbyshire Live, Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has said striker Lee Gregory could miss the rest of the season.

The experienced striker came in to bolster the Rams’ attacking ranks in the January transfer window. Gregory arrived on loan from Championship rivals Stoke City and has gone on to feature 11 times since joining.

However, the 32-year-old was absent from Derby County’s 3-1 defeat at the hands of Reading. Rooney’s side were comfortably beaten, with Lucas Joao, Goerge Puscas and Michael Olise scoring for Veljko Paunovic’s side.

Now, an update on Gregory’s absence has emerged. Following the game, Rooney revealed the injury could have brought an end to the striker’s campaign.

Speaking with Derbyshire Live, the Manchester United and England legend confirmed the fears after Gregory was forced off through a hamstring injury vs Luton Town. Here’s what the Rams boss had to say on the matter:

“(Regarding) Lee Gregory, it’s not great. He will be out for the majority of the season.”

The injury to Gregory leaves Colin Kazim-Richards as the only experienced out and out striker available to Rooney. Martyn Waghorn, who is also set for a stint out, can also play up front. However, he has been used heavily on the wing this season.

Rooney will be hoping the Stoke City loan man can recover in time to feature again for the Rams before the end of the campaign.

In his 11 appearances for the club, Gregory found the back of the net three times, also chipping in with one assist.