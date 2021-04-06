Aaron Hickey, who was linked with a move to Sheffield Wednesday last summer, hasn’t ruled out a move back to the UK at some point.

Sheffield Wednesday were interested in signing the youngster last August, as reported by BBC Sport, whilst Garry Monk was their manager.

Hickey, who is 18 years old, ended up moving from Hearts to Italian side Bologna.

He has since impressed in Serie A and has made 12 appearances in all competitions. He signed a deal until 2024 but has opened up over rumours linking him with Celtic last year.

Read: Reporter delivers update on Plymouth Argyle man’s situation, with Sheffield Wednesday linked

Speaking to The Herald, Hickey has said: “Celtic came in a lot and I was excited and happy about it. I don’t know if it was the right option for me, though, because of the deal or something.

“I’m a Celtic supporter and it was massive for me, but I just didn’t think it was the right time to go there. I wouldn’t ever rule it out down the line, who knows.”

Read: Ex-Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper could be released this summer

Hickey rose up through the youth ranks at Hearts, albeit with a detour to Celtic’s academy for four years.

He broke into the Jam Tarts’ first-team in 2018 and went onto play 33 times for the Edinburgh side.

Hickey was a man in-demand over the summer and Sheffield Wednesday were not the only club who were credited win an interest.

However, his heart was set on a move abroad and he packed his bags for Italy when Bologna came calling in September. He may well return to familiar surroundings down the line though.