Former QPR and Wycombe Wanderers defender Charlie Fox has signed for Bromley, as announced by their official club website.

The left-back has been snapped up by the National League side and made their bench yesterday in their 0-0 draw against Stockport County.

Fox, who is 21 years old, joined QPR at the age of eight in 2007 and rose up through their academy. He was a regular for the Hoops at youth levels during his 11 years on their books.

The London-born defender was loaned out for the first time to Wycombe Wanderers during the 2018/19 season.

He went on to play twice for Gareth Ainsworth’s side in all competitions before heading back to QPR mid-way through that campaign. He was then shipped out to non-league side Basingstoke Town shortly after to get more game time.

Fox was released by QPR in the summer of 2019 and ended his long association with the R’s. He was subsequently snapped up by National League South outfit Hampton and Richmond Borough and played 10 times for the Beavers.

He has most recently been playing for Walton Casuals, who play their football in the Southern League Premier Division but has now been handed a National League move by Bromley.

They are managed by ex-Brentford and Oxford United goalkeeper Andy Woodman and are currently 10th in the league, four points off the Play-Offs.

Fox could make his debut on Saturday at home to Dagenham and Redbridge.