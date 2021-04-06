According to a report from Football League World, Cardiff City are looking to tie defender Ciaron Brown down to a long-term contract.

The 23-year-old defender has been in and around Mick McCarthy’s first-team in recent weeks.

Injuries to the likes of Joe Bennett and Joel Bagan have allowed Brown to come into the side. Featuring at left-back, left-wing back and centre-back, the Northern Irishman has played in six Championship games.

The former non-league defender’s deal will expire at the end of this season, as it stands. However, the Bluebirds hold the option to extend Brown’s stay by another year. Now, an update has emerged on the Championship side’s stance over the defender’s future.

As per a report from Football League World, McCarthy’s side are keen to secure a new deal for Brown. Cardiff are keen on securing a long-term deal for Brown to extend his stay at the Cardiff City Stadium beyond this summer.

His recent stint in the starting 11 has taken Brown to seven senior appearances for the Bluebirds. His debut came in an EFL Cup clash with Luton Town in 2019, in which Cardiff fell to a 3-0 defeat.

Much of Brown’s senior experience has come away from Cardiff City.

In three separate loan spells with Scottish side Livingston, the one-cap Northern Ireland international found the back of the net once and providing four assists in 34 games.