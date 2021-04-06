Former Championship transfer target Kyle Scott has turned down a move to FC Cincinnati, according to a report by the Chronicle Live.

The Newcastle United midfielder has been on trial with the MLS side but has rejected a two-year offer.

Scott, who is 23 years old, is believed to want to stay in Europe and will now weigh up his options.

He held talks with Championship side Swansea City in January but a deal didn’t materialise and has also been a target for Reading in the past, as per the Chronicle Live in February. The ex-Royals boss Jaap Stam is now manager of Cincinnati and wanted him during his time at the Madejski Stadium.

Read: Ex-Swansea City man could be thrown Premier League lifeline this summer

Scott is out of contract at the end of the season at Newcastle and Steve Bruce’s hold an option to keep him for another 12 months. However, they are unlikely to.

He started his career in the academy at Southampton before linking up with Chelsea as a youngster. He made one first-team appearance for the Blues in a League Cup tie against Hull City in 2018.

He then had a loan spell away in Holland at Telster before Chelsea released him.

Read: Swansea City target closing in on move to Japan

Newcastle snapped him up in the summer of 2019 but he is yet to make a senior appearance for the North East club.

Scott has now turned down a move to America and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.