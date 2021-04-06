Plymouth Argyle’s Luke Jephcott has been in red-hot form in League One this season.

The striker has scored 18 goals in all competitions and Plymouth Argyle could face a real battle to keep hold of him this summer.

Jephcott, who is 21 years old, has been linked with a move to Championship trio Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke City and Derby County, as reported by The Sun.

Reporter Alan Nixon has provided an update on his situation on Twitter saying plenty of clubs have ‘looked’ at him, but he’s not aware of any bids being been placed yet (see tweet below).

Plenty have looked. Not aware of a firm bid yet. https://t.co/HShCTxehgh — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) April 4, 2021

Jephcott started his career with spells in non-league at Wendron United and Helston Athletic before joining Plymouth in 2014.

He made his debut in a League One fixture against Burton Albion in 2018 despite still being an apprentice at the time. Plymouth decided to loan him out to Truro City for part of last season before they recalled him in January.

The Wales youth international scored seven goals in 14 games in the last campaign to help Ryan Lowe’s side gain promotion from League Two on points-per-game.

He has since adapted easily to life in the division above and has been a standout performer for Plymouth this season.

They will be desperate to keep hold of him for longer but interest in him seems inevitable, with Stoke City and Sheffield Wednesday amongst those linked.