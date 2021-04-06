Michael Olise continues to grab the headlines in a Reading side whose expansive play is allowing him to shine.

The 19-year-old has lit up Veljko Paunovic’s side this season and he continues to do so with his goals and assists.

However, it is his actions after his latest goal that has raised headlines – something that Paunovic refuses to be drawn upon.

Olise – his season so far

London-born Olise is still only 19 and won’t be 20 until December 12 yet he is playing above his tender years.

He’s a regular at the Berkshire outfit, having made 67 appearances since breaking into the first-team picture. Those 67 appearances have returned six goals and 12 assists – underlining the threat he has.

However, it is this season that he has really sparked. In 38 games the young attacking midfielder has scored six goals and provided 10 assists – the second-most assists in the Championship.

Here’s his 6th goal for Reading, one scored in their 3-1 demolition of Derby County. It isn’t just the goal that has sparked comment but also his ‘signing’ celebration afterwards.

Michael Olise’s goal for Reading is 🤌 This boy’s talent is unreal.#ReadingFC

pic.twitter.com/yWYXJ0REEB — The Second Tier (@secondtierpod) April 5, 2021

Reading boss Paunovic refuses to be drawn

Commenting directly on Olise’s goal celebration, Paunovic said of the starlet: “he is a young lad who likes to be special” adding that Olise “does these kinds of things because he wants attention.”

Digging deeper on the point, Paunovic admits that Reading will give him that attention before adding of the celebration, “I don’t want to bite or discuss it.”

He also added of Olise’s actions, “If he has something to say then he should say it but I won’t bother to go that way.”

Olise celebration – previous Premier League interest

The nature of his goal celebration, a ‘come sign me’ celebration, was always going to raise questions. That is exactly what it has done; it has also reignited talk of both previous and new interest.

Back during the winter transfer window, Berkshire Live commented that Premier League trio Leeds United, Chelsea and Aston Villa were ‘linked’ with interest in the exciting youngster.

That previous interest is also bolstered by current interest with the Mirror citing Eurosport and reporting that current Premier League champions Liverpool “are keeping tabs” on the Reading asset who is rumoured to have an £8m release clause.