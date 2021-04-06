According to The Sun’s Tom Barclay, Wayne Rooney’s Derby County and Mick McCarthy’s Cardiff City are two “of a number” of Sky Bet Championship clubs interested in Accrington Stanley hotshot Dion Charles.

Charles has really grasped the nettle since the Accies snapped him up from Southport in August 2019 and this season has really started to shine.

His contributions for the Lancashire side have helped them to maintain a steady midtable position in League One – Stanley are 11th on 57 points after 37 games.

Dion Charles – journey to this season

Preston-born Charles started out in football with Blackpool, leaving the Tangerines in July 2014 for non-league neighbours Fylde. Two years there saw him move on another free in July 2016 to Fleetwood Town.

Two loan deals to National League side Halifax Town took him up to January 2018 before a permanent move to Southport who currently play their games in National League North. 18 months at Southport saw him move inland for his football with current side Accrington.

Dion Charles – proving his worth this season

Charles’ move to the Accies has seen him go on to make 79 appearances, scoring 27 goals and providing 11 assists. That overall mosaic includes his headline figures from this season.

So far this campaign, the 25-year-old striker has made 32 appearances for Chris Coleman’s side, scoring 17 goals and creating 2 assists. It is these 19 goal contributions that have piqued the interest of Championship suitors.

That list of suitors includes the above named Derby County and Cardiff City with The Sun’s Barclay also adding that Huddersfield Town also “understood to be monitoring” the striker’s progress.

