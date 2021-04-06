Ryan Inniss’ return from injury has been a big boost for Charlton Athletic.

The defender has been out since November with a quad injury but has fought back over recent months.

Inniss, who is 25 years old, made his return for Charlton Athletic in their 1-0 win against Doncaster Rovers at the Keepmoat Stadium.

He is now targeting a run of games between now and the end of the season and wants to form a partnership with Jason Pearce in the heart of defence.

He has said, as per London News Online: “Peacey has been brilliant. When I had been playing previously he wasn’t, so I feel like all the centre-halves have been brilliant for each other.

“Hopefully we can stay in the side and build up a partnership but whoever may be at centre-half and all over the pitch we’re unified and want to get the results for the fans and the club and get up to where we should be.”

Inniss joined the Addicks on a free transfer last November and has since played seven times for the League One side. He penned a two-year deal when he moved to the Valley.

The Londoner had spent his whole career to date on the books at Crystal Palace before leaving on a permanent basis last year. He made two appearances for the Eagles and had various loan spells away at Luton Town, Port Vale, Southend United, Colchester United, Dundee and Newport County to gain experience.

His return to action could affect the game time of Norwich City loan man Akin Famewo. He was left out of the Doncaster game with a slight injury knock he picked up in training but may find it hard to get back into the side now Inniss is back.