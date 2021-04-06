Millwall beat Stoke City 2-1 in the Championship yesterday, capping back-to-back Easter wins for Gary Rowett’s side.

The Lions have won four of their last three in the Championship. They’ve once again come into top-six contention towards the end of the campaign and with six games of the season remaining, fans are starting to dream.

Goals from Murray Wallace and Mason Bennett sealed the win yesterday. But Jed Wallace was once again one of the stars of the show – he provided the assist for Bennett’s winning goal yesterday.

The 27-year-old has been Millwall’s talisman throughout the Rowett era – he’s netted nine Championship goals this season having scored 10 last time round.

He’s coming back into form after struggling at times this season, and he could yet be the man to guide Millwall to a late spot in the top-six.

See what these Millwall fans had to say on Twitter about Wallace and co yesterday:

And it will be summer done right when Wallace pulls a lions shirt on in August Which at this moment in time is more important as if we are to move forward he has to stay — Don Dino Leon (@burybunny) April 5, 2021

37 G/A for Jed Wallace since the start of last season 👏👏 — Harold (@harry_lbaker) April 5, 2021

Imagine not rating Jed Wallace 😂😂 — david harry webb (@davidharrywebb) April 5, 2021

Forget Gregory and Morison, it’s all about Bennett & Jed Wallace. Superb duo. — Charlie. (@CAslett97) April 5, 2021

