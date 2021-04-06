Manchester United are expected to release former Championship goalkeeper Lee Grant this summer, as per the Manchester Evening News (05.04.21, 12.42).

The experienced stopper is poised to depart as a free agent as Manchester United ‘look set’ to let his contract run down.

Grant, who is 38 years old, made the surprise move to Old Trafford in 2018 from Stoke City and has since been used as a back-up option with the Premier League giants.

He has since made two first-team appearances for United but may leave in a few months as they look to shape up their goalkeeping department this summer.

Grant started out as a youngster at Watford before moving to Derby County in 2000. He spent seven years during his first spell with the Rams before leaving for Sheffield Wednesday.

He was the Owls’ first choice for three seasons and made 145 appearances for the Yorkshire club in all competitions before Burnley lured him away from Hillsborough.

Grant ended up back at Derby for a second stint in 2013 and stayed for another few years.

Stoke then lured him to the Premier League five years ago and he made his top flight debut in 2016. He went on to play 35 times for the Potters before they were relegated to the Championship.

However, Grant stayed at the top level as Manchester United decided to sign him as cover. He has been with the Red Devils over the past few campaigns but could be on his way out this summer.