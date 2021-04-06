Eddie Howe could look to bring Bournemouth scout Mark Burchill to Celtic with him.

The proposed new Celtic boss also wants former Portsmouth teammate Richard Hughes as the Glasgow side eye a potential ‘triple deal’ to bring the trio to Scotland, as per a report by the Daily Record.

Burchill, who is 40 years old, played for the Hoops during his playing days as a striker and started his career there as a youngster.

Howe has been identified as the man to replace Neil Lennon at Celtic Park and may seek to bring in some trustworthy companions with him.

Ex-Pompey teammate Kevin Harper has said: “If Burchy was on board too then it would make sense. The three of them have the same ideas on the game. Burchy, having played for Celtic could be a key addition. He knows what the club is all about.

“So together they just make absolute sense. I’m really excited to see what they could bring in.”

Burchill joined Portsmouth from Celtic in 2001 and spent four years on the books at Fratton Park. Pompey loaned him out to Dundee, Wigan Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday during his time there.

The Scotsman then had stints at Hearts and Dunfermline Athletic before moving back down to England with Rotherham United in 2008.

He spent a year with the Millers and scored eight goals in all competitions before heading back up the border to join Kilmarnock.

Burchill is a scout at Bournemouth these days but could be considered by Howe for a role at Celtic in the near future.