Coventry City are one of a number of Championship clubs to have been placed under a ‘transfer embargo’ as of today.

A report from The Daily Mail this morning has thrown out the tagline ‘financial Armageddon’.

In reality, the Championship clubs in question – which includes both Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday as well as Coventry and a number of others – largely won’t be affected by being placed under an embargo.

READ: Slavisa Jokanovic’s ‘staggering’ Qatar wage revealed amid Sheffield United links

The embargo is solely for ‘administrative reasons’ for what Coventry City’s official Twitter account calls the ‘EFL’s regulations not reflecting Government’s extension to file accounts following the pandemic’.

In other words, Coventry City and co were exercising certain rights that the Government had put in place due to the pandemic, but the EFL have failed to amend their own laws in accordance with the Government’s.

Needless to say, it’s another move by the EFL which shines them in a bad light – see what these Coventry City fans have had to say on the news this morning: