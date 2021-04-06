Coventry City are one of a number of Championship clubs to have been placed under a ‘transfer embargo’ as of today.

A report from The Daily Mail this morning has thrown out the tagline ‘financial Armageddon’.

In reality, the Championship clubs in question – which includes both Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday as well as Coventry and a number of others – largely won’t be affected by being placed under an embargo.

The embargo is solely for ‘administrative reasons’ for what Coventry City’s official Twitter account calls the ‘EFL’s regulations not reflecting Government’s extension to file accounts following the pandemic’.

In other words, Coventry City and co were exercising certain rights that the Government had put in place due to the pandemic, but the EFL have failed to amend their own laws in accordance with the Government’s.

Needless to say, it’s another move by the EFL which shines them in a bad light – see what these Coventry City fans have had to say on the news this morning:

The Circus is back in town! Get a grip @EFL 🤡 #PUSB — Nathan Watts (@nwatts_87) April 6, 2021

It had been at least a week since the EFL did something stupid, good to see they're back on top of their game — Allan Smith (@AllanSmith80) April 6, 2021

Even more incompetence from the @EFL this is a bit embarrassing isnt it. 10 clubs youve let down! Who havnt done anything except use the support the government has offered. — Chris Baker (@ChristoffBaker) April 6, 2021

Government: You don’t need to file your accounts, we will give all businesses an extension to the legal deadline. We understand the pandemic and the impact it’s had. EFL: pic.twitter.com/gnbTB5coNB — Woody (@PedroGomez9) April 6, 2021

Another example of the EFL not being fit for purpose. — Glen Walker (@glenw1411) April 6, 2021

EFL doing EFL things. Let’s not let this detract from a great win. Account will be filed and we’ll be grand! #pusb — SENSES (@sensescoventry) April 6, 2021