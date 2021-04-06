Southampton could let some players leave this summer, as per a report by The Athletic.

Two Southampton players who are contenders to depart at the end of the season are Shane Long and Yan Valery, who are both on loan in the Championship right now.

Long, who is 34 years old, joined AFC Bournemouth on loan in January. The experienced striker has since scored twice for the Cherries but faces an uncertain long-term future with his parent club.

The Republic of Ireland international has been on the books at Southampton since 2014 and has made 226 appearances for them, chipping in with 35 goals.

Long still has another year left on his contract at St. Mary’s but may be allowed to leave if the right offer comes.

Valery is another candidate named as someone who Ralph Hassenhuttl could chop from his squad, especially if they bring in another full-back as planned this summer.

The 22-year-old has been with the Saints since 2015 but they gave him the green light to join Birmingham City on loan in February to get some more game time.

The Frenchman has played seven times for the Blues since his move to St. Andrew’s and gives Lee Bowyer another option in defence.

He has played 39 games for Southampton so far in his career but may be surplus to requirements if they bring in someone in his position.