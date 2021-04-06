Blackburn Rovers lost 2-0 at home to Bournemouth in the Championship yesterday, stretching their torrid run of form to one win in 14 league outings.

Goals either side of half-time through Philip Billing and Arnaut Danjuma secured an impressive away win for the Cherries yesterday, who move to within a point and a place of the top-six.

Tony Mowbray would’ve expected his side to be in and around that area this season. But Rovers currently sit in 17th-place of the Championship table, with a whole 20 points separating them from the top-six.

This campaign has got progressively worse for Blackburn and the overwhelming suggestion is that Mowbray’s time at the club is up, and that he needs to walk before the start of next season.

He gave his thoughts after the defeat yesterday and it sparked a riot on Twitter – Blackburn fans have seen enough in over four years of Mowbray at the helm, and they want change.

See what these Blackburn Rovers fans had to say on Twitter about Mowbray:

Utterly ridiculous! No fight, no passion and not bothered. He must been on his way at the end of season – no way he can expect to be @rovers manager next year… — Jamie Brownlee (@browjd) April 5, 2021

Nearly every team has bad spells, but the issue is TM doesn't seem capable of seeing what the issue is or fixing it. He constantly speaks about a lack of quality in the final third, but it's not that at all, the whole tactical set up of the team is at fault — Matt (@roversCOYB) April 5, 2021

I'm sorry Tony, but this club cannot afford to go back to league 1, financially it will cripple us. You took us to leauge 1 before, but no Dack and Graham to bail us out this time. Please do right by the fans and the club you claim to love. Its time to go. Its getting toxic — Blackburn Rovers for Ever (@RoversFor) April 5, 2021

Tony I really do appreciate the job you have done at the club but the last 20ish games have been diabolical!! I wouldn’t wish a sacking upon anyone but please leave, you will find another job for sure. The club needs a new commander! — FM worx (@FMworx_) April 5, 2021

Walk away Tony please. Appreciate everything you’ve done but this can’t continue. Do the right thing. You said it’s tough when have to let old players go as club needs to move forward. It’s same with manager now. Had some great times but you holding us back! — Robson Green (@RobsonGreen7) April 5, 2021

Get out of the club. 1 win in how many? Unacceptable! 🤡 — Jordan (@jordanlmontague) April 5, 2021