Blackburn Rovers lost 2-0 at home to Bournemouth in the Championship yesterday, stretching their torrid run of form to one win in 14 league outings.

Goals either side of half-time through Philip Billing and Arnaut Danjuma secured an impressive away win for the Cherries yesterday, who move to within a point and a place of the top-six.

Tony Mowbray would’ve expected his side to be in and around that area this season. But Rovers currently sit in 17th-place of the Championship table, with a whole 20 points separating them from the top-six.

This campaign has got progressively worse for Blackburn and the overwhelming suggestion is that Mowbray’s time at the club is up, and that he needs to walk before the start of next season.

He gave his thoughts after the defeat yesterday and it sparked a riot on Twitter – Blackburn fans have seen enough in over four years of Mowbray at the helm, and they want change.

See what these Blackburn Rovers fans had to say on Twitter about Mowbray: