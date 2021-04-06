Nottingham Forest may decide to keep Glenn Murray for another season if he can add to his goal tally before the end of the season, as detailed in a report by The Athletic.

The veteran striker joined Nottingham Forest in January and has since chipped in with two goals for Chris Hughton’s side.

Murray, who is 35 years old, signed a deal until the end of the campaign at the City Ground and will become a free agent this summer as it stands.

He gives the Reds more experience and depth in their attacking department and they have a decision to make on his future.

Hughton has said, as per The Athletic: “We are working on improving all areas, I must admit. Glenn’s contract will be up and we have two players who are still under contract in Lyle (Taylor) and Lewis (Grabban).

“There are a lot of thought processes we will go through between now and the end of the season, and some of it will be governed by how we finish; how many points we get and how happy we are with our tail end.”

Murray spent the first-half of this term on loan at Watford from Brighton and Hove Albion but struggled to make an impact at Vicarage Road. QPR then wanted him this past winter, as per The Athletic, but it was Forest who won the race for his signature.

He is a useful player for them to have in and around their ranks as he has tasted promotion to the Premier League twice so far in his career with Crystal Palace and Brighton.

Murray’s 31 goals in all competitions helped the Eagles go up in 2012/13, whilst he chipped in with 23 goals three years ago when Hughton’s Brighton gained automatic promotion to the big time.

He wasn’t able to reach the same sort of heights at Watford but the ex-Carlisle United, Rochdale and AFC Bournemouth man may be hoping for another 12 months at Nottingham Forest.