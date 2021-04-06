Never poke a sleeping bear – that’s how the saying goes about how you should step quietly around situations and not antagonise people. It’s in case they awaken and the situation explodes.

Someone poked Sheffield Wednesday today. They stirred. They woke up. Then things exploded.

The Owls had been on abject form of late. Opponents Cardiff City are a hard side to break down since Mick McCarthy took over the reins of the Welsh club.

Sheffield Wednesday simply blew them apart today at Hillsborough. They strolled to a 5-0 win over the Bluebirds...with ease.

Barry Bannan – driving the Wednesday win

It really was a team performance from Sheffield Wednesday. They made a mockery of the doubters and naysayers who’d got them down for a beating.

That wasn’t the case. The game was effective over in the opening 23 minutes with Wednesday leaping out to a 3-0 lead thank to Julian Borner (4′), Calum Paterson (20′) and Adam Reach (23′). Goals from Jordan Rhodes (65′) and Reach’s second of the day (69′) completed the Bluebirds humbling.

One man getting all the plaudits, despite not getting on the scoresheet was Wednesday’s midfield general Barry Bannan. He was named Sky Sports Man of the Match and his performance was lauded by Owls fans on Twitter:

what a game that was but just a shame it seems we have left it all too late to put in a performance like that, Bannan was absolutely class tonight. — Richard Slattery (@RichardSlatts) April 5, 2021

I know I have had a few bevvies this afternoon but have I just seen @swfc score 5 in 1 game! What’s performance! All round quality and shows what happens when you play Bannan in the right position! UTO 🔵⚪️🔵⚪️🦉🦉🦉#swfc — Chris SWFC Mellish (@chris_mellish) April 5, 2021

Barry Bannan Deserves a Totw for a display like that absolutely phenomenal 💙 — SwfcCal🦉 (@SwfcCal) April 5, 2021

That’s just a small selection of the many pro-Bannan tweets out there – there are loads more.

Barry Bannan: display vs Cardiff broken down

Much of the play went through Bannan, the midfielder seeing a team-leading 9.1% of Sheffield Wednesday’s possession. He had 85 touches in the game, 66 of these were pass attempts.

Of those 66 attempts, 55 were accurate (83%) and it was this that helped to drive the Owls forward. 21 of his total passes (32%) had a destination of the final third of the field – Cardiff’s defensive third.

He also set up three chances with key pass balls – one of which was an assist for Julian Borner’s opening goal.

He was a thorn in the side of Mick McCarthy’s outfit, only being withdrawn in the 92nd minute of the game. He ran at the Bluebirds all game, completing all three of the dribbles that he attempted.

