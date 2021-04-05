In fairness, no one could have predicted the result of today’s game at Hillsborough. Not even the most ardent Sheffield Wednesday fan could have seen it coming.

Remember, it was a game where the Owls had been plucked by earlier results that dropped them to the foot of the table. Already looking at a mountain to climb, Wycombe smashing Rotherham 3-0 made the peak a little higher.

By half-time, Sheffield Wednesday were already on their way to a vital three points.

Great first-half display; consistent second-half display – Cardiff City trounced

Sheffield Wednesday came out of the blocks hard and fast in the first-half. The damage was done inside the opening 23 minutes with goals from Julian Borner (4′), Calum Paterson (20′) and Adam Reach (23′).

From hoping to keep it respectable, Sheffield Wednesday were 3-0 up and in the driving seat of a dominant performance.

Cardiff City are no mugs, definitely not. They started the game in 8th and were eyeing the play-off places that were 8 points adrift of the 58 points that they had in the bag. They will have to keep eyeing those places.

A consistent second period of the game saw Wednesday stretch their dominance. First to weigh in was oft under-fire striker Jordan Rhodes (60′) whose goal was his 4th in his last five games for the Owls.

Three minutes later it was 5-0 and Cardiff were run ragged, Reach (63′) netting his second of the game to end this as a meaningful contest.

Sheffield Wednesday fans react to dominant whooping of Cardiff City

Here is a selection of the comments from Sheffield Wednesday fans at the final whistle:

Hope is restored. Brilliant performance #swfc — amandabeeson (@acbee69) April 5, 2021

Playing like peak Barcelona when already relegated you say #swfc pic.twitter.com/li2ORCvxsR — Adam Milner (@adamtmilner) April 5, 2021

Would you believe me if I told you I've just watched Sheffield Wedneaday Football Club for 90 minutes and I've enjoyed it #swfc — Jonathan. (@jonnyc91) April 5, 2021

Was not expecting Wednesday to win this at all, let alone 5-0🤣 #swfc #SHWCAR — Sasha🌻 (@SashaTravis17) April 5, 2021

Wednesday are playing it round the back like I do when I'm 2-1 up in fut champs with 5 minutes to go #swfc — Ty (@TyTheOwlMC) April 5, 2021

So if we win 5-0 every game until the end of the season we can still have a chance — Sheffield Wednesday Argentina (@SWFCArgentina) April 5, 2021

Some performance from them blue and white wizards #swfc — Rob Oldfield (@ROldfieldDesign) April 5, 2021