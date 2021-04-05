Sheffield Wednesday thrashed Cardiff City 5-0 in the Championship this afternoon.

Sheffield Wednesday could’ve fallen nine points adrift if they lost at home to Cardiff City today.

Wycombe Wanderers won earlier in the afternoon to shove Wednesday down into the bottom spot ahead of kick-off, with Coventry City picking up a vital win against Bristol City.

But Darren Moore’s side put on arguably their best attacking display of the season during the first-half, taking a 3-0 lead into half-time.

Julian Borner opened the scoring before Callum Paterson fired home from a fantastic Liam Palmer cross, with Adam Reach scoring an equally spectacular one from range to add a third on the 23-minute mark.

Second half goals from Jordan Rhodes and Reach again capped a memorable win for the Owls, and on the day, skipper Barry Bannan was everyone’s Man of the Match.

The 31-year-old was everywhere during the whole contested and looked as good as he ever has in a Wednesday shirt.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on Twitter about Bannan’s performance v Cardiff City today:

It’s been a pleasure to watch a Barry Bannan masterclass today. He’s been the player we’ve all known he’s capable of being. A majestic first half display. Still time for us to mess this up #swfc — Richard Taylor (@RichLido) April 5, 2021

Bannan hands down best player on the pitch! #SWFC — James Kay (@JamesKay89) April 5, 2021

What a first half! Bannan has been incredible. #SWFC — Feezy (@owl_s6) April 5, 2021

Seeing them play this well just makes me more annoyed. Best half of the season. Bannan on fire #swfc — Tony (@Tonester1985) April 5, 2021

Don’t ever bad mouth Bannan, best midfielder we’ve had in years #swfc — Connor (@swfccon) April 5, 2021

Mr bannan is running the show at min different gravy 🦉🔵⚪️ #swfc — Liam Micheal O'Brien (@liam_obrien2908) April 5, 2021

When bannan plays like this, there’s not many better in championship #swfc — Corey Kirk (@CoreyAK1309) April 5, 2021