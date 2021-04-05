Sheffield Wednesday haven’t been at the races this season. Even before the first ball was kicked in anger they were 12 points down thanks to a deduction for infringing the EFL’s FFP regulations.

Instability and inconsistency have seen them struggle for most of the season with any pick up in fortune negated by some dismal displays.

Their embittered fans have taken to Twitter many a time and called for change or called out players for their woeful displays. Not today though, not today.

Sheffield Wednesday 3 – 0 Cardiff = stunned ecstacy

Starting at the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship table before the game kicked off, many Owls fans could be excused for not feeling confident in the face of a handy Cardiff side.

They were dumped at the bottom of the table thanks to Wycombe’s thumping 3-0 win over fellow relegation side Rotherham United.

However, what a response. Julian Borner (4′) started the first-half rout and it was continued with a great strike from Calum Paterson (20′) and an Adam Reach worldie free-kick (23′) as the Owls flew into an impressive 3-0 lead.

Sheffield Wednesday fans ecstatic at first-half wonder show

To say that many Sheffield Wednesday fans are stunned at the first-half wonder show vs Cardiff City is an understatement. Here’s a selection of some of their responses to the 3-0 scoreline:

Utterly bemused!! Is this really happening 😂🦉 #swfc — Katy Nicholson 🦉 (@70_katylou) April 5, 2021

I tell you what, we are actually unlucky to only have 3. What on earth is this! #swfc — Joe Agerskow (@jagers29) April 5, 2021

3-0 Sheffield Wednesday. We’re not relegated yet!! #SWFC — Joe Butler (@JoeButlerUK) April 5, 2021

This has been a fantastic half by Wednesday. #swfc — Jonathan (@Jonathan_1867) April 5, 2021

Everything just seems to be working today. Passes, crosses, corners, shots. What's the opposite of 'perfect storm"?#SWFC — SteelOwl (@SteelOwl) April 5, 2021

OK who's took my @swfc — peter elgie (@ozzmiester) April 5, 2021

Not all are seeing 3-0 as enough to guarantee victory:

Even at 3-0, I’m not confident #swfc — Rob Oldfield (@ROldfieldDesign) April 5, 2021

Watch Wendy’s somehow bottle this and draw 3-3 😂 #swfc — JAKE #DenlyMemeTeam© (@jake_firth_) April 5, 2021