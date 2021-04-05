AFC Bournemouth star Arnaut Danjuma has received high praise from AFC Bournemouth fans once again after he netted in the Cherries’ 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers.

The Dutch winger has been in flying form for AFC Bournemouth over the course of the 2020/21 campaign. His performances have attracted Premier League transfer interest, with West Ham and Southampton among those said keen.

Danjuma added his 11th Championship goal on Monday afternoon, securing all three points with their second goal of the afternoon.

Philip Billing put Bournemouth ahead just before the half-hour mark, netting his third goal in three games.

With 15 minutes left, Danjuma slotted Blackburn Rovers ‘keeper Thomas Kaminski after impressive play from midfield star Ben Pearson. The win sees Jonathan Woodgate’s side maintain their hopes of breaking into the play-off spots with seven games remaining.

Danjuma’s performance once again caught the eye, putting in a display that will have impressed potential suitors eyeing up a move ahead of the summer transfer window.

After the game, Bournemouth fans moved to voice their support for the 24-year-old on Twitter. Here’s what they had to say:

HE'S MAGIC YOU KNOWWW

DANJUMA THE DUTCH RONALDO #afcb — Will Partridge (@AFCBWILL) April 5, 2021

Cool as you like. Arnaut Danjuma, what a brilliant player! — Danjumagic (@danjumagic) April 5, 2021

Danjumagic at its finest 🪄 @ArnautDanjuma — Liam (@fm_iconic) April 5, 2021

You are insane my guy I don’t know how you do it — InvictUs (@olliejamespaddy) April 5, 2021

Your Incredible . Great performance Arnie — Afcb123456 (@Afcb1234561) April 5, 2021