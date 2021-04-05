After yet another defeat, Blackburn Rovers fans have piled further pressure on manager Tony Mowbray following their 2-0 defeat to AFC Bournemouth.

Rovers fans were left disappointed once again as their side were defeated 2-0 by promotion-chasing AFC Bournemouth.

Midfielder Phillip Billing netted his third goal in three games to put Jonathan Woodgate’s side ahead 29 minutes in. The Cherries secured all three points with 15 minutes remaining as Dutch star Arnaud Danjuma netted their second, keeping them a point behind 6th placed Reading with a game in hand.

Blackburn Rovers had the chance to secure a late consolation, but top scorer Adam Armstrong was unable to convert from 12 yards.

The defeat means Blackburn have now only won once in 14 Championship games. Their dreadful form over the second half of the campaign has seen them drop to 17th, seeing their play-off hopes fall apart.

As a result, pressure has piled on manager Tony Mowbray. The 57-year-old has been in charge at Ewood Park for over four years now, but fans are now voicing their desire for change as another season fizzles away.

Following Blackburn’s latest defeat, fans let their feelings known on Twitter. Here’s what they had to say:

This needs to end tonight. I would have given him till the end of the season but the last few weeks suggest his race is run #Rovers — Simon Woodford (@woodford_simon) April 5, 2021

Legacy has gone now for me. For every day Mowbray stays, he is killing the club. Woeful.#rovers #MowbrayOut — Mike (@mikepink85) April 5, 2021

1 win in 14 games, absolutely pathetic. @Rovers lucky supporters aren't in the ground and I'm sure a big amount of us won't be renewing or getting tickets next year until Mowbray has left. #Rovers #Mowbrayout — Ell (@Elliottkinsella) April 5, 2021

Enough is enough, 1 win in 14, 2 goals in 6 games and free falling down the table. It’s gone completely stale and Mowbray will make immediate reference to our possession stat being higher. There is absolutely zero style he has no clue, get rid of him tonight — Jordan Kinsley (@JordanKinsleyx) April 5, 2021

*Sigh* can i start by saying Mowbray should’ve been gone a long time ago, I feel kind of numb. For a team to have 1 win in 14 games is really sad. At the beginning of the season we were contenders for the playoffs and now we contenders for relegation. Disgusted… #MowbrayOut — TMAN (@Tman2345lol) April 5, 2021