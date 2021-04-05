After yet another defeat, Blackburn Rovers fans have piled further pressure on manager Tony Mowbray following their 2-0 defeat to AFC Bournemouth.

Rovers fans were left disappointed once again as their side were defeated 2-0 by promotion-chasing AFC Bournemouth.

Midfielder Phillip Billing netted his third goal in three games to put Jonathan Woodgate’s side ahead 29 minutes in. The Cherries secured all three points with 15 minutes remaining as Dutch star Arnaud Danjuma netted their second, keeping them a point behind 6th placed Reading with a game in hand.

READ: Blackburn Rovers ace provides injury return target – will not play again this season

Blackburn Rovers had the chance to secure a late consolation, but top scorer Adam Armstrong was unable to convert from 12 yards.

The defeat means Blackburn have now only won once in 14 Championship games. Their dreadful form over the second half of the campaign has seen them drop to 17th, seeing their play-off hopes fall apart.

As a result, pressure has piled on manager Tony Mowbray. The 57-year-old has been in charge at Ewood Park for over four years now, but fans are now voicing their desire for change as another season fizzles away.

READ: Tony Mowbray reveals Blackburn Rovers’ stance over winger’s future

Following Blackburn’s latest defeat, fans let their feelings known on Twitter. Here’s what they had to say: