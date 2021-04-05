Blackpool have boosted their promotion hopes with a 4-1 win over Gillingham at Bloomfield Road.

Goals from Jerry Yates (x2), Sullay Kaikai and Elliot Embleton made it a comfortable afternoon for the Tangerines.

Blackpool are unbeaten in their last 13 games in League One and continue their red-hot form under Neil Critchley.

They have risen to 5th in the table and find themselves four points inside the Play-Offs with seven games left to play.

Read: Blackpool ‘target’ eyed by Newcastle United

Despite the sun beaming down on Bloomfield Road the cold wind will have made it feel more like winter than spring. There was a frantic opening to the game and the hosts opened the scoring just five minutes in through the in-form Yates, only to be pegged back 10 minutes later when Jordan Graham struck for the Gills.

Blackpool were able to retake the lead when that man again Yates met a Luke Garbutt cross to bag his 20th goal of the season. Their winger Sullay Kaikai then made it 3-1 on the half-hour mark to give them some much-needed breathing room.

Kaikai was then involved with the Seasiders’ fourth of the match and assisted Sunderland loan man Elliot Embleton for the only goal of the second-half.

Read: Ex-Blackpool man handed Charlton Athletic role

Gillingham have been left licking their wounds but still have an outside chance of making the top six. Blackpool, on the other hand, are in fine form and will be eager to carry on their impressive string of results for the rest of the season.

Next up for Critchley’s side is promotion rivals Lincoln City at Sincil Bank.