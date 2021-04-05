Nottingham Forest won 3-1 at home to QPR in the Championship today.

Nottingham Forest hosted a rejuvenated QPR side this afternoon, sitting in 16th-place of the Championship table ahead of kick-off.

With Mark Warburton’s QPR side having been one of the league’s form teams since the turn of the year, few would’ve expected Forest to have such an easy afternoon.

It was a close encounter up until Alex Mighten’s opener on half-time, with Lewis Grabban and James Garner going on to seal the win in the second half.

It was Mighten who drew the most praise though – the 18-year-old notched his third goal in 18 Championship appearances today, and is really starting to become a prospect for Forest.

The win leaves Chris Hughton’s side in 15th-place of the Championship table and with a 13-point gap to Rotherham United in 22nd.

