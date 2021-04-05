Nottingham Forest won 3-1 at home to QPR in the Championship today.

Nottingham Forest hosted a rejuvenated QPR side this afternoon, sitting in 16th-place of the Championship table ahead of kick-off.

With Mark Warburton’s QPR side having been one of the league’s form teams since the turn of the year, few would’ve expected Forest to have such an easy afternoon.

It was a close encounter up until Alex Mighten’s opener on half-time, with Lewis Grabban and James Garner going on to seal the win in the second half.

It was Mighten who drew the most praise though – the 18-year-old notched his third goal in 18 Championship appearances today, and is really starting to become a prospect for Forest.

The win leaves Chris Hughton’s side in 15th-place of the Championship table and with a 13-point gap to Rotherham United in 22nd.

See what these Nottingham Forest fans had to say on Twitter about Mighten’s performance v QPR today:

Mighten showing what youth, desire and enthusiasm can do. Good lad. #NFFC — red tinted glasses 🌳 (@Tr1ckyTree) April 5, 2021

Mighten is close to being a very good player. I think we have a gem on our hands next season. #NFFC — James Taylor (@jtweets92) April 5, 2021

Alex mighten what a player #nffc 👏👌🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — COKEY NFFC shelton21🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@RedsForest21) April 5, 2021

On the positives though, what a baller Mighten is!! #NFFC — Dave 🦮 (@Dave1865) April 5, 2021

Mighten’s desire and work rate is testament to that goal.

Making sure he gets there in time to tuck it away. He’s been on fire lately for club and country 👏🏻#NFFC — Holly (@LondonHolly1865) April 5, 2021

Scoring when it matters for #NFFC Mighten showing his class again. — Paul Walford (@PaulWalford7) April 5, 2021

This lad! Why isn’t he starting every game? Well done Alex 🎉 — Mark Roberts (@mwrgeography) April 5, 2021