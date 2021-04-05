Barnsley are a side surprising many in the Sky Bet Championship. They’ve gone from nearly relegated last season to a solid play-off side this season.

A terrific run has seen the Tykes turn into a side that very few clubs will want to face on the run-in to the end of the current Sky Bet Championship campaign.

One man helping to power that charge is American loanee Daryl Dike whose brace today against Luton Town helped to set up a 2-1 win for the South Yorkshire outfit.

READ: ‘Utterly bemused’, ‘What on earth is this’ – Plenty of gobsmacked Sheffield Wednesday fans stunned at GOAT first-half vs Cardiff City

Daryl Dike: hitting the back of the net and firing imaginations

Dike’s double at Kenilworth Road continued to show what an astute loan the young American was from MLS side Orlando City SC.

The young striker continues to go from strength to strength and his goals this afternoon make it seven in 13 games for the striker who was drafted 5th in the MLS Superdraft process.

There’s already interest in him, Orlando having rejected a $10m/£7.1m for him from a ‘Big Six’ Premier League outfit.

Daryl Dike: coming in for a lot of love – fan reactions

It’s not just Barnsley fans who are commenting and reacting at Dike’s display vs Luton Town, far from it. There are fans from a number of denominations and clubs who are commenting at the moment.

Here is a selection of these comments:

 