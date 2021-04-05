Barnsley are a side surprising many in the Sky Bet Championship. They’ve gone from nearly relegated last season to a solid play-off side this season.

A terrific run has seen the Tykes turn into a side that very few clubs will want to face on the run-in to the end of the current Sky Bet Championship campaign.

One man helping to power that charge is American loanee Daryl Dike whose brace today against Luton Town helped to set up a 2-1 win for the South Yorkshire outfit.

Daryl Dike: hitting the back of the net and firing imaginations

Dike’s double at Kenilworth Road continued to show what an astute loan the young American was from MLS side Orlando City SC.

The young striker continues to go from strength to strength and his goals this afternoon make it seven in 13 games for the striker who was drafted 5th in the MLS Superdraft process.

There’s already interest in him, Orlando having rejected a $10m/£7.1m for him from a ‘Big Six’ Premier League outfit.

Daryl Dike: coming in for a lot of love – fan reactions

It’s not just Barnsley fans who are commenting and reacting at Dike’s display vs Luton Town, far from it. There are fans from a number of denominations and clubs who are commenting at the moment.

Here is a selection of these comments:

Dike is incredible there’s no way he’s with us next season — Harri🇦🇹 (@bfcharri) April 5, 2021

Dike is a machine — Keiron Dyson (@KeironDyson) April 5, 2021

Dike motors through the Town defence but can only find the side-netting. Attacker has been very impressive this afternoon. — LutonNews_LTFC (@LutonNews_LTFC) April 5, 2021

Dike >>>> Ronaldo & Messi https://t.co/jB1VCJzqp5 — Adrian Viveros (@adrian_viveros) April 5, 2021

Some of @BarnsleyFC acquisitions in recent months have been oustanding, Daryl Dike could turn out to be the best of the lot. — kevin keatings (@_keatings) April 5, 2021

Dike playing himself out of an Orlando city kit. Pure class. — Stacey Abrams Fan Account (@jason_ucf) April 5, 2021

That Dike was a great find for Barnsley got everything a championship striker should have — Billy Boy (@BillyMaguire7) April 5, 2021

in dike we trust 🇺🇸 — Joe Griggs (@joegriggs13) April 5, 2021

The dam is open: Dike scores again for #BarnsleyFC. It's like Daryl Dike is good or something. #USMNT — Kristian Dyer (@KristianRDyer) April 5, 2021