Sunderland headed to Peterborough United today, in what’d become a hugely important game for both sides at the top of the League One table.

Posh had the advantage going into kick-off – they sat in 2nd-place of the table with a two-point lead over the Black Cats in 3rd.

Despite an inspired run of form since the turn of the year, Sunderland found themselves behind shortly after the hour mark when Siriki Dembele fired the home side in front.

Aiden McGeady would pull Sunderland level before half-time though to keep their automatic promotion hopes alive.

It was a frustrating performance form Lee Johnson’s side, but striker Ross Stewart proved the most frustrating player for fans.

He made his first start for the club since joining in January but today, it didn’t really work out for the Scot.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter abut Stewart’s performance:

Mcfadzean and Stewart the two weak links here #safc — Michael Trotter (@michaeltrotter7) April 5, 2021

Ross Stewart is about as effective as Danny Graham or Will Grigg — Dan Honour (@danhonour81) April 5, 2021

Ross Stewart doesn’t look to good from what I have seen. #SAFC — ftm (@Safcftm2016) April 5, 2021

Stewart is just a big plank for me like a don't think he has any control of his own legs #safc — deano73 (@deano733) April 5, 2021

All us #safc struggling for chances though. Stewart doesn’t look fit, and McFadzean the weak link as usual #HawayTheLads nothing to fear here — Mark Savage (@mksavage73) April 5, 2021

Ross Stewart done ok for #safc but maybe too similar to Wyke, get O'Brien on to drop in the hole and draw them out. Give them something to think about. Decent half of football though, anybody's game 🤞 — SteveB (@Fantanafest73) April 5, 2021

Sunderland have edged that first half,no real clear cut chances it's as expected cagey.Jordan Jones the real bright spark he's caused problems when he's got on the ball. Grant Leadbitter has dictated in the midfield for the Black Cats. Hasn't worked with Ross Stewart so far #SAFC — Josh Bunting (@Buntingfootball) April 5, 2021