QPR lost 3-1 away at Nottingham Forest in the Championship this afternoon.

QPR travelled to Nottingham Forest today, going into the game at the City Ground in 12th-place of the Championship table.

Mark Warburton’s side have been dropping play-off hints since the turn of the year but today was another frustrating set back.

Nottingham Forest took the lead on the cusp of half-time through young winger Alex Mighten – Yoann Barbet was at fault for the goal, but his teammate Dom Ball was the man coming under the most criticism today.

He came back into the starting line up with Jordy de Wijs ruled out. The 25-year-old was hauled off in the second half shortly before Forest doubled their lead through Lewis Grabban, and added a third late on through James Garner – Lyndon Dykes scored an injury time consolation goal for the Rs.

QPR fans will have been left frustrated at today’s defeat and frustrated at Ball for what was an uninspiring, and often reckless performance.

See what these QPR fans had to say on Twitter about Ball today:

Dom ball has been awful, not sure he’s done anything right today, but it’s okay!! He has passion — Tom (@TLewo98) April 5, 2021

Get Dom Ball out of this team — James 👑 (@jamesqpr05) April 5, 2021

Get Dom ball off the pitch. Wrong decisions every single time. — Tom (@TLewo98) April 5, 2021

Dom ball has had a massive decline since last season, shocking pass. — Kian G (@QPR_Kian) April 5, 2021

What difference it is having Dom Ball in the middle of the park to field. — Alex (@Alexqpr) April 5, 2021

Terrible first half in my opinion, dom ball isnt great! Lets pick it up in the 2nd boys #FORQPR — Aaron Vieira (@HDpridex) April 5, 2021