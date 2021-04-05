Derby County lost 3-1 away at Reading in the Championship this afternoon.

Derby County travelled to Reading today on the back of an impressive 2-0 win v Luton Town last time out, ending a run of seven games without a win in the Championship.

Wayne Rooney’s side gave a good account of themselves in the first-half – they faced tough opposition in play-off hopefuls Reading and were unfortunate to be behind at half-time.

READ: Slavisa Jokanovic’s ‘staggering’ Qatar wage revealed amid Sheffield United links

Michael Olise scored a fine goal in first-half injury time, with George Puscas doubling the home side’s lead after the restart. Tom Lawrence would claw one back with 10 minutes remaining, but Lucas Joao came off the bench to seal the 3-1 Reading win.

One man who Rams fans felt under-performed today was Jason Knight. The 20-year-old missed some golden opportunities to feed through his teammates and it capped what was a tired performance from him.

See what these Derby County fans had to say on Twitter about Knight’s performance today: