Derby County lost 3-1 away at Reading in the Championship this afternoon.

Derby County travelled to Reading today on the back of an impressive 2-0 win v Luton Town last time out, ending a run of seven games without a win in the Championship.

Wayne Rooney’s side gave a good account of themselves in the first-half – they faced tough opposition in play-off hopefuls Reading and were unfortunate to be behind at half-time.

Michael Olise scored a fine goal in first-half injury time, with George Puscas doubling the home side’s lead after the restart. Tom Lawrence would claw one back with 10 minutes remaining, but Lucas Joao came off the bench to seal the 3-1 Reading win.

One man who Rams fans felt under-performed today was Jason Knight. The 20-year-old missed some golden opportunities to feed through his teammates and it capped what was a tired performance from him.

See what these Derby County fans had to say on Twitter about Knight’s performance today:

Why is Jason Knight in the first team he hasn't got a clue — paul lenton (@wehateforrest) April 5, 2021

I don’t like slating him but Jason Knight really is frustrating. Great work ethic but going forward so poor. Not been the same player for a while — Jay Kamara ◢ ◤ (@jaykamara_) April 5, 2021

Should be winning get Jason knight off — Jack Austin (@jacka2004dcfc) April 5, 2021

If we get offered anything over £3m for Jason Knight please take it. — Louis Walmsley (@Wammo27) April 5, 2021

Jason knight asleep this game and leaves his man and he scores. Get him off #dcfc #dcfcfans — Matty Bullock (@MidgetMatty98) April 5, 2021

What is knight doing? 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ #dcfc — Matt Maplestone (@mattmaplestone) April 5, 2021

Jason Knight has been running through on goal on two occasions where there's a simple through ball to be played, once to Sibley and just now to CKR. Both times he's wasted it🙄. #dcfc #dcfcfans — Pub Talk Football (@PubTalkFootbal1) April 5, 2021