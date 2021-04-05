Rotherham United lost 3-0 at home to Wycombe Wanderers in the Championship this afternoon.

Today’s game in South Yorkshire held huge importance for both sides – Rotherham United sat in 22nd ahead of kick-off, with Wycombe Wanderers rock-bottom.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side have occupied the bottom spot for much of the campaign but after back-to-back wins, his side have moved up into 23rd and now find themselves eight points behind Birmingham City in 21st.

But Ainsworth’s opposition in the dugout today is not enjoying the same luck of late. Paul Warne has come under mounting pressure throughout the campaign but today, fans felt the defeat was on him.

Wycombe had a two-goal lead at half-time thanks to goals from Admiral Muskwe and Jason McCarthy, with David Wheeler sealing the 3-0 win for the Chairboys late on.

The Millers remain six points from safety, with three games still in hand on Birmingham City.

See what these Rotherham United fans had to say on Twitter about Warne:

Paul Warne’s biggest half time team talk ever this we need to turn it around otherwise that’s it for me #rufc — Jamie Deakin (@deakin_jamie) April 5, 2021

i love warne. but this is on him today. i dont even know what formation we're playing? playing a centre mid at left back, again. only player who has passed it and found a red shirt nearly every time is lewis wing. rubbish. #rufc — Owen Connell (@Owen__Connell) April 5, 2021

First time I’ve said it Warne out #rufc — Oliver Darnell (@OliverDarnell2) April 5, 2021

Sorry but it’s on Warne, these on paper shouldn’t be in any game all season but they have Ainsworth. We’re playing an attacking mid LB when we’ve left backs on bench, we’re playing a shape I don’t think we’ve played all season in our biggest game and we’ve 3 wingers onbench #rufc — 🔴⚪️🔴 (@_IrufcI_) April 5, 2021

I’d be very surprised if Warne survives the rest of this season if we continue to play the way we have in the last 120 minutes over the next few games #rufc — Charlie Jackson (@CharlieFPJ94) April 5, 2021

As bad as we are we can still win this but for me warne needs to go for team selection alone #rufc — Lavish Style UK (@LavishUk1) April 5, 2021