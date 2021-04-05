Rotherham United lost 3-0 at home to Wycombe Wanderers in the Championship this afternoon.

Today’s game in South Yorkshire held huge importance for both sides – Rotherham United sat in 22nd ahead of kick-off, with Wycombe Wanderers rock-bottom.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side have occupied the bottom spot for much of the campaign but after back-to-back wins, his side have moved up into 23rd and now find themselves eight points behind Birmingham City in 21st.

But Ainsworth’s opposition in the dugout today is not enjoying the same luck of late. Paul Warne has come under mounting pressure throughout the campaign but today, fans felt the defeat was on him.

Wycombe had a two-goal lead at half-time thanks to goals from Admiral Muskwe and Jason McCarthy, with David Wheeler sealing the 3-0 win for the Chairboys late on.

The Millers remain six points from safety, with three games still in hand on Birmingham City.

See what these Rotherham United fans had to say on Twitter about Warne: