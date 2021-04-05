In truth, Sheffield Wednesday were up against it even before the 2020/21 campaign had kicked off. Without a ball being kicked they were already 12 points adrift at the foot of the table.

That 12 point deduction for falling foul of the EFL’s FFP regulations was halved and six points given back to the Owls.

Still, it’s been a real battle to get going this season. As the campaign ekes towards its finale, it is desperate times for the desperate South Yorkshire outfit.

Eight games for salvation – Wednesday in a proper battle

Where the Owls started the season is where they are now – rock bottom of the Sky Bet Championship. That is courtesy of Wycombe Wanderers who are finding form at the right time.

The Chairboys are currently beating fellow relegation strugglers Rotherham United by a half-time scoreline of 2-0 – the Wycombe goals enough to lift them above the Owls.

To compound matters, Coventry City are beating a misfiring Bristol City outfit 1-0, putting the Sky Blues on 42 points and nine clear of Wednesday.

The Owls face a difficult match later this afternoon against a handy Cardiff City outfit managed by the wily Mick McCarthy.

Sheffield Wednesday fans react at Wycombe and Coventry half-time scores

It is safe to say that the half-time situation Rotherham and Coventry is something that Sheffield Wednesday fans are in tune with. Here is a selection of their tweets at half-time in those games:

Sooner we are relegated the better. Sick of seeing people being optimistic about us staying up. We are garbage and will finish bottom. #Swfc — Reece Davies (@ReeceDaviesSWFC) April 5, 2021

We’ll go down….and we’ll go down in last place. We deserve it! #swfc — Matt Glossop (@Jinja_Owl) April 5, 2021

Least we get to play rotherham next year — Aaron Stoney (@SwfcVinnie) April 5, 2021

If there were any doubts before, today's results (so far) make Cardiff a must-win game for #SWFC. Realistically need Bristol City to pull their fingers out and summon a big performance this afternoon. — Elliott Jackson (@_ElliottJackson) April 5, 2021

Bottom of the league, as it stands. I'm starting to think that losing all those games was a bad idea, you know. #swfc — Steve Turner (@Majortarantino) April 5, 2021

Mick McCarthy has never lost a league match at #swfc. — Vital Wednesday (@VitalWednesday) April 5, 2021

We are bottom of the League, say w are bottom of the League!!! What bigger push do you need @swfc to bust a nut today? — John Ellison ,💙 Blues Guitarist (@johnellison) April 5, 2021

Don't care what happens today but Wednesday have to go for it from the off. @swfc no tippy tappy just get as many attacks and shots on target as possible. Go down fighting. — chris (@chrisowls75) April 5, 2021

Well todays scores aren't exactly going for us are they?#swfc — OWLSTALK.CO.UK ⚽️ (@Owlstalk) April 5, 2021