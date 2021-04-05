In truth, Sheffield Wednesday were up against it even before the 2020/21 campaign had kicked off. Without a ball being kicked they were already 12 points adrift at the foot of the table.

That 12 point deduction for falling foul of the EFL’s FFP regulations was halved and six points given back to the Owls.

Still, it’s been a real battle to get going this season. As the campaign ekes towards its finale, it is desperate times for the desperate South Yorkshire outfit.

Eight games for salvation – Wednesday in a proper battle

Where the Owls started the season is where they are now – rock bottom of the Sky Bet Championship. That is courtesy of Wycombe Wanderers who are finding form at the right time.

The Chairboys are currently beating fellow relegation strugglers Rotherham United by a half-time scoreline of 2-0 – the Wycombe goals enough to lift them above the Owls.

To compound matters, Coventry City are beating a misfiring Bristol City outfit 1-0, putting the Sky Blues on 42 points and nine clear of Wednesday.

The Owls face a difficult match later this afternoon against a handy Cardiff City outfit managed by the wily Mick McCarthy.

Sheffield Wednesday fans react at Wycombe and Coventry half-time scores

It is safe to say that the half-time situation Rotherham and Coventry is something that Sheffield Wednesday fans are in tune with. Here is a selection of their tweets at half-time in those games: