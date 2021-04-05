Middlesbrough came back from a goal down to draw at home to Watford 1-1.

Ismaila Sarr opened the scoring for the visitors but second-half substitute Yannick Bolasie made sure Middlesbrough got a share of the points at the Riverside on Monday afternoon.

The result ends Watford’s six match winning run and means they are kept at arms length from league leaders Norwich City. The Hornets are now 10 points ahead of third placed Swansea City and five points behind the Canaries who have a game in hand.

Middlesbrough are six points outside of the top six with six games left to play between now and the end of the season. Boro boss Neil Warnock has already ruled out reaching the play-offs this season but defender Grant Hall believes it is still a possibility.

When asked if they can still make it, Hall replied:

“Yeah, of course why not.”

“You can see we never give up, if teams drop points and we pick up points there’s no reason why we can’t.”

However, he did claim it will be difficult to achieve but they will not stop believing just yet.

“It’s a massive ask now but were going to keep pushing until the end of the season,” he said.

Hall was speaking to Sky Sports after he picked up the Man of the Match award. He put in a solid performance at the back as he nullified Watford’s attacking threat throughout the 90 minutes.

He has recently formed a great partnership with Dael Fry in centre-back but the Burnley-linked defender is set to miss the next three weeks with an injury. Hall started alongside Paddy McNair against Watford with the Northern Ireland international grabbing the assist for Middlesbrough’s equaliser.

Hall will be looking to keep up his fine form as Boro look to edge closer to the top six when they take on fellow play-off chasers Barnsley next weekend at Oakwell.