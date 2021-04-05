Norwich City have revealed young defender Andrew Omobamidele is set to feature again vs Huddersfield Town, with manager Daniel Farke insisting his spot in the starting 11 is fully warranted.

The 18-year-old came into the starting 11 in the Canaries’ 1-1 draw with Preston North End. The centre-back played all 90 minutes, coming into the starting 11 with both Ben Gibson and Christoph Zimmerman ruled out through injury.

It was just the second senior appearance for Omobamidele, who made his debut in a cameo substitute appearance in a 2-1 win over Cardiff City in January.

Next up for Norwich City is Huddersfield Town and Daniel Farke’s defensive injury woes remain.

As a result, young Omobamidele looks set for another start on Tuesday. Farke has spoken to the club’s official website about the youngster’s involvement, insisting that his and other academy players’ time in the first-team is fully warranted.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Farke said:

“The first objective is to win games of football. I have to make sure young players are prepared – I will never throw a young player in for plaudits.

“Every club says the youth and their academy is their future, but it’s important on how you act. When I get the feeling a player is prepared, I will play – it doesn’t matter if he is 18 or whatever.

“Not each and every young player is made for shining. I have to praise our academy and the attitude our young lads have. You need to be confident. Bali and Andrew are fantastic lads – it’s not a gift that they’re involved.”

After two consecutive draws, Farke will be hoping his side can return to winning ways and strengthen their position at the top of the table.

The Canaries are five points ahead of Watford, with Xisco Munoz’s side in flying form as the end of the campaign nears. The two look to be the favourites for promotion as they both target an instant return to the top flight.