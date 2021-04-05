Watford drew 1-1 away at Middlesbrough in the Championship today.

Watford and Middlesbrough kicked off today’s bout of Championship fixtures.

The 2nd-place Hornets took on Neil Warnock’s side who remain in 9th-place of the table after what was a close encounter at the Riverside.

Xisco Munoz’s side took the lead shortly after the half-hour mark through Ismaila Sarr. But Watford sat on the lead, and were eventually caught out when Yannick Bolasie scored on 78 minutes.

It was a disappointing end to what what would’ve been an important win on the road, and a lot of Watford fans thought Ken Sema put in a poor shift today.

The Swedish midfielder has recently signed a long-term contract at the club after some inspiring performances of late. But today was a misfire from the 27-year-old and he was hauled off before the end.

See what these Watford fans had to say on Twitter about Sema’s performance:

Semas performance summed up with that stupid foul there tbh. Haven’t killed the game and we paid for it. Not been good today! — Charlie Marlow (@CharlieMarlow07) April 5, 2021

Sema’s fault for that goal — We are Watford Fans (@WeWatford) April 5, 2021

This is the type of game where we need Hungbo. Provides us with that drive to get forward. Sema been very poor today, Hungbo would've been a great option to have… But no, we have donkey Success instead. #watfordfc — Aidan 🐝 (@aidyhogwfc) April 5, 2021

Ken Sema yet again brain dead all he does us foul. Him and Zinks been woefull all day. #watfordfc — toby (@toby29108063) April 5, 2021

Sema has been awful, given away a lot of unnecessary free kicks #watfordfc — Vic Bait (@BaitVic) April 5, 2021

Sema has been giving away stupid fouls the whole game #WatfordFC — Umar (@MrAziizz) April 5, 2021