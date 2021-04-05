Watford drew 1-1 away at Middlesbrough in the Championship today.

Watford and Middlesbrough kicked off today’s bout of Championship fixtures.

The 2nd-place Hornets took on Neil Warnock’s side who remain in 9th-place of the table after what was a close encounter at the Riverside.

Xisco Munoz’s side took the lead shortly after the half-hour mark through Ismaila Sarr. But Watford sat on the lead, and were eventually caught out when Yannick Bolasie scored on 78 minutes.

It was a disappointing end to what what would’ve been an important win on the road, and a lot of Watford fans thought Ken Sema put in a poor shift today.

The Swedish midfielder has recently signed a long-term contract at the club after some inspiring performances of late. But today was a misfire from the 27-year-old and he was hauled off before the end.

See what these Watford fans had to say on Twitter about Sema’s performance: