Speaking to the club’s official website, Boston United boss Craig Elliott has tipped ex-Sheffield Wednesday starlet Fraser Preston for a return to the Football League.

The 23-year-old attacker has been plying his trade in non-league with Boston United since the start of this season.

Preston was let go by Sheffield Wednesday last summer, leaving him free to hunt for a new club. The former Owls youngster had spent his entire career prior at Hillsborough. He made his way through their youth ranks before breaking into the senior side.

Now, after re-signing for Boston on Monday, manager Craig Elliott has moved to heap praise on Preston.

Speaking to the club’s official website after sealing the deal, Elliott tipped the former Sheffield Wednesday ace for a future in the Football League. Here’s what he had to say:

“There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that he has everything needed to be a Football League player and will definitely be a vital player for us next season.

“The talent and potential is there and we just need to get Fraser playing consistently in a position that gets the best out of his strengths.”

Preston made four appearances for Wednesday before his departure and has picked up further senior experience with Boston.

Last season, the former Scotland youth international netted two goals in 12 games for the National League North side. The PIlgrims’ campaign was brought to an end when it was confirmed the league would be curtailed early. At the time of the cancellation, Elliott’s side sat in 6th place after losing two of their opening 13 matches.