Nottingham Forest’s 2020/21 campaign has been, well, underwhelming really. It’s not as if they have flattered to deceive, neither.

They sit 16th in the Sky Bet Championship table and do so on the merit of their inconsistent performances. Far too many games – 12 in total – have been draws rather than wins.

Still, although they are no mathematically safe from the drop, the Reds should take some solace that their 45 points more or less place them safe as a Championship side next season.

More or less…not definitely, mind.

Sun reporter Nixon thinks a summer Forest sell-to-buy policy is about

Nottingham Forest will need to restructure – of that, there is little doubt. This season has not been good enough – not by a long shot.

This is something that has been under discussion on Twitter and it is something that Sun reporter Alan Nixon has touched upon in his interactions with this fan (below):

Get over line first … suspect there will be a sale and then money spent off that. https://t.co/YfHHqWVKX2 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) April 4, 2021

When it comes to sell-to-buy policies, clubs obviously need to have saleworthy assets. As Nixon points out, that is likely to be Forest’s young centre-back Joe Worrall.

Worrall: a player who’s already courted interest

Joe Worrall has been at Forest since he was a youngster. He’s had two loan spells of differing magnitude at Dagenham and Redbridge (January-April 2016 – 15 games) and Rangers (August 2018-May 2019 – 32 games).

The bulk of his career has been since his breakthrough at Forest. Since making that breakthrough, Worrall has gone on to make 130 appearances for the Reds, scoring three goals and creating five assists. 24 of those appearances (one goal/one assist) have come this season.

Worrall has previous interest with Premier League duo West Brom and Burnley said by The Sun’s Tom Barclay to be in a “transfer fight” for him back in February. Barclay went on to add that West Brom were “plotting a move” regardless of whether they stay in the Premier League or are relegated.

Possible money in and where it should be spent

The Mirror said in December that Forest were looking for £10m for Worrall with Burnley said to be interested. That little windfall would need to be spent wisely.

Obviously, the Reds would need to source a replacement for Worrall at the back because defensively they are not that hot. It’s the same at the other end of the pitch as well.

Forest need a striker; they really do. They need someone who knows where the back of the net is. They have scored a miserly 31 goals this season with Lyle Taylor leading the way on just four goals and Lewis Grabban and Sammy Ameobi one goal behind with three each.

In short, should Forest sell Worrall as Nixon thinks then replacements at both ends of the field are a must if they want to improve on this current campaign.

