Former Huddersfield Town defender Calum Woods has tipped Lewis O’Brien to play at a higher level.

Speaking on the club’s official YouTube channel, the ex-full-back believes the Huddersfield Town midfielder is capable of playing in the Premier League one day.

O’Brien, who is 22 years old, has been a key player for the Terriers over the past couple of seasons and they could face a real battle to keep hold of him in the future.

Premier League side Burnley are believed to be admirers of his, as are Championship table toppers Norwich City and promotion hopefuls Brentford, according to The Sun.

Woods is tipping O’Brien to play at the top level: “He really is going to be a top player. He just shows so much energy and enthusiasm all the time. Every game he plays he gives a hundred percent no matter what game it is and whether you’re under pressure or whether you’ve got the ball, Lewis is an excellent player and a player you want in your team, definitely.

“He’s come on a lot but you could always see his qualities. Technically he’s very good, he’s got a great engine, he’s strong, he’s powerful, he can get forward, he likes a tackle at times as well.

“He can actually do anything and he’s the sort of player who can actually go higher as well I think.”

O’Brien has risen up through Huddersfield’s academy and gained his first taste of first-team experience out on loan at Bradford City during the 2018/19 season. He stood out for the Bantams despite their relegation that year to League Two and he made 46 appearances in all competitions.

The midfielder then returned to the Terriers and has since enjoyed regular football in the Championship. He has played 73 times for the Yorkshire club and won their Player of the Season last term.

O’Brien has been linked with Burnley, Norwich and Brentford and it will be interesting to see if any of them move for him this summer.