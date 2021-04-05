Swansea City take on Preston North End in the Championship this afternoon, where Steve Cooper’s side will look to halt a run of three-straight defeats.

Swansea City have seen their automatic promotion hopes take a severe dent in recent weeks. A 1-0 defeat at Birmingham City last time out marked their third-straight defeat in the Championship, falling nine points behind 2nd-place Watford in the process.

Today they have a keen chance to get back to winning ways against managerless Preston North End. The Lilywhites head to South Wales having not won in their last six, and with just one win in their last 10 Championship fixtures.

Cooper witnessed his side lose to Championship strugglers Birmingham City on Good Friday and one man who took the bulk of fans’ online criticism was Jamal Lowe.

The striker signed from Wigan Athletic last summer has scored nine Championship goals this season. But time and time again he’s come under the spotlight for his poor performances, and Cooper might need to take action today.

Whether he will or not remains debatable – one of Cooper’s main criticisms is that he can often be stubborn in his team selection, hence why Lowe has started games throughout the season.

Morgan Whittaker is the most suited to come in and replace Lowe in the starting line up. He’s had some good cameos since joining from Derby County and fans would love to see him handed just his second Championship start for the Swans.

Preston lacking in confidence could be the ideal time to make such a change, but again it comes down to whether Cooper has the foresight to drop Lowe.