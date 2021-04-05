Millwall travel to Stoke City in the Championship this afternoon, as Gary Rowett prepares to face his former club.

Millwall v Stoke City is one of a number of ‘Gary Rowett derbies’ in the Championship. Only a place separates the two sides who are both tied on 55 points for the season, with 10th-place Millwall edging it on goal difference,

A win for either side could lift them as high as 8th going into the final run in of the campaign, and so a win could give either side hopes of a late top-six surge.

Rowett takes his side to Stoke on the back of back-to-back wins in the Championship against Middlesbrough and Rotherham United last time out.

Both games finished 1-0 to the Lions and expect a similar scoreline at the bet365 Stadium today, with both Millwall and Stoke having proved goal-shy at times this season.

One man who could prove the difference today though is Millwall’s Dan McNamara – the 22-year-old has started the last two outings and on the right-hand side, he’s proved a hugely positive outlet for Millwall.

The Irishman has had to be patient to get his chance in the first-team but now having started the last two, he’s taken his appearances tally up to nine in the Championship for this season, and fans are quickly warming to him.

After the 1-0 win over Middlesbrough, Millwall fans were quick to head to Twitter and share their praise for McNamara and Rowett needs to include him again today.

His pace and forward-thinking could give Millwall the edge in what’s bound to be a cagey match between two cagey sides – but that instantaneous burst of pace could catch Stoke City out.

A win today would be a huge result for Millwall, and it’d give them a slight sniff of the play-offs after a steady second half of the season so far.