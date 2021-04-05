Luton Town host Championship high-flyers Barnsley this afternoon, with Nathan Jones’ side able to move up into 12th with a win.

The season so far has been a stop-start one for Luton Town, but on the whole it’s been a positive showing from Jones.

His side have been in the mid-table pack throughout and have never really looked like dropping into the lower echelons of the table.

Last time out they lost 2-0 away at Derby County though – goals from Lee Gregory and Graeme Shinnie sealed the win, but a number of Hatters players took criticism on the day.

One of those to come under the spotlight of fans was Glen Rea. The 26-year-old was hauled off after less than an hour in what was his 32nd Championship appearance of the season, with fans having blasted his performance throughout.

He’s been a mainstay in the side this season but, as the campaign has progressed, Rea’s form has dwindled and his impact on the side is minimal – so should Jones consider a change today?

The Hatters boss doesn’t have a host of names to turn to. Against Derby County, he brought off Rea for Tom Ince who was pushed out wide, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall moving more centrally.

That could be another good option today but with Barnsley in such fine form, Jones might be considering a defensive set up and so Rea’s ground coverage in the middle of the park could prove useful.

But on the other hand, Barnsley can be exposed on the counter attack and a fast-pace player like Ince could prove even more beneficial to Jones.

It’ll be interesting to see how Luton try and maintain Barnsley today, and to see if Rea keeps his spot in the starting line up after his Derby County showing.