QPR travel to Nottingham Forest in the Championship today, in another tough assignment for both sides.

QPR head to the City Ground on the back of a 3-0 win over Coventry City on Good Friday, whilst Nottingham Forest return to their home ground after an impressive 1-0 win at Cardiff City before the weekend.

There’s no knowing how today’s clash will unfold – QPR are one of the division’s form teams of 2021 but Chris Hughton’s side are notoriously hard to beat, and so it could go one of a few ways.

For Warburton though, he’ll know that Forest aren’t the most prolific team, and that most of their creativity comes in the middle of the park – most notably of late through James Garner.

The man on loan from Manchester United has impressed with Nottingham Forest and was on hand to score the only goal in the win over Cardiff – Nottingham Forest fans were full of praise for the ‘special’ 20-year-old.

Shutting him down is where the match could be won or lost today – he plays as one of two defensive midfielders and with Warburton’s formation allowing for high-press, it could cancel out Garner from the off.

Charlie Austin is the no.9, and against Coventry City he had Chris Willock and Ilias Chair playing either side of him. These three will be crucial in keeping Forest – and more importantly Garner – penned back this afternoon, but the other central players will be equally important.

Should Garner find no luck in a deeper lying role then he could quite easily step past QPR’s front-line and become more involved in the middle – this is where Warburton will need the likes of Sam Field and Stefan Johansen to be on it.

The two are quickly stating themselves as Warburton’s two favoured central midfielders. Having both started v Coventry though, Warburton might consider resting one of them today, with Dom Ball an option from the bench – he could yet be the ideal man to rough up Garner and keep him quiet today.

QPR will need a big push to take all three points from Forest today, with a win able to take them as high as 9th in the Championship table.