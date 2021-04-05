Kevin Wimmer has said he wants to leave Stoke City on a permanent basis this summer, as per a report by Stoke On Trent Live.

The defender still has another year left on his contract at Stoke City but wants to try and depart at the end of this season.

Wimmer, who is 28 years old, has fallen way down the pecking order at the Bet365 Stadium and is currently out on loan at German second tier side Karlsruher, who he hopes may sign him permanently.

He joined the Potters in 2017 but has since made just 19 appearances for them, also spending time away in Europe over recent seasons at Hannover 96 and Royal Excel Mouscron.

Wimmer has said: “Yeah it’s ok but I have one more year left at Stoke from summer on, so hopefully we can sort something out before. It’s always difficult when you come during the season but I feel very good here (at Karlsruher), the team is good, the manager and everything suits me well. For me it would be nice if I could stay after this season one or maybe two more years here.

“First of all the question is if I can get out of my contract or something at Stoke and what that line is. It’s my last year at Stoke next summer. Hopefully, for me, it would be nice that I don’t have to go back to Stoke anymore and I can stay here or something like this would be very good and hopefully it can work out.”

The Austrian international started his career at LASK Linz but was snapped up by FC Koln as a youngster in 2012. Wimmer then rose through the youth ranks there and went onto become a key first-team player for them.

Tottenham Hotspur then swooped to sign him from Koln in May 2015 but he was never able to nail down a regular starting place under Mauricio Pochettino.

Wimmer played a total of 31 games for Spurs during his time with the London side in all competitions, with only 15 of them coming in the Premier League.

He then switched to Stoke four years ago but his move has not worked out.