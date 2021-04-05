Manchester United plan to release Huddersfield Town loanee Joel Pereira this summer, as per a report by The Mirror.

The goalkeeper has spent this season on loan in the Championship at Huddersfield Town but will be allowed to become a free agent when his contract expires at Manchester United in late June.

Pereira, who is 24 years old, will be cut from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad as they look to free up the eye-watering £20,000 he is earning a week. The Terriers have been paying a proportion of that in this campaign.

Former Derby County goalkeeper Lee Grant is also expected to follow him out the exit door at Old Trafford as the Premier League giants look to shake up their goalkeeping department.

Pereira joined Huddersfield on loan to get some more first-team experience under his belt. However, he has made just one appearances for Carlos Corberan’s side.

The ex-Portugal youth international started his career in Switzerland at Neuchatel Xamax before Manchester United lured him to England in 2012. He has since made three first-team appearances for the Premier League giants but his last came in 2017.

He has been loaned out to Rochdale, Belenenses, Vitoria, KV Kortrijk and Hearts over the past few years to get game time.

The stopper’s time at Huddersfield hasn’t worked out this season and is he poised to become available this summer as a free agent.