Everton chairman Farhad Moshiri is looking ahead to a big summer of spending – the Toffees have recently been linked with Barnsley’s Daryl Dike and Birmingham City’s Amari Miller.

A report from Football Insider this morning claims that Everton have been given a ‘budget boost’ throughout the pandemic, with Financial Fair Play rules having been relaxed and subsequently allowing teams to spend more on player transfers.

The Toffees are gearing up for another big summer spending spree in their bid for sustainable European football, and one name being linked with a move to Goodison Park is Dike.

Currently on loan at Barnsley from Orlando City, the American has netted five goals in 12 Championship appearances since joining, having since been linked with up to seven Premier League clubs – including Everton.

Reports last week claimed that Everton were one of the teams leading the race and that they’d be willing to meet his £17million buy-out clause, but also that Chelsea are just as keen on a summer move.

Now with Everton ready to spend big in the summer it could see them turn more attention towards Dike. His Barnsley side currently sit in 5th-place of the Championship table and go in action against Luton Town later today.

Another name linked with a summer move to Everton in Birmingham City youngster Miller – the 18-year-old’s future at the club remains unclear as they go through an overhaul of their youth set up.

Football Insider also reported earlier in the month that Everton were keeping a close eye on the Birmingham City man, and he could yet be part of Everton’s potentially big summer sweep in the transfer market.