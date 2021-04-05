Wigan Athletic are already starting to discuss contracts for next season, as per a report by Wigan Today.

There are a number of players on Wigan Athletic’s books who are out of contract this summer and are currently due to become free agents.

Only Tom Pearce, Luke Robinson, Adam Long, Thelo Aasgaard and Callum Lang are tied down for next season but they are hoping to sort out the futures of the rest of their current squad.

Their CEO Mal Brannigan has said: “Myself and Leam (Richardson) have already started those conversations about what we want to do, and obviously Gregor (Rioch) will be involved as well. We will start to have meaningful discussions with those players and their agents as soon as possible.”

Viv Solomon-Otabor is one of Wigan’s key players who has entered the final few months of his deal at the DW Stadium. He was wanted by fellow League One side Charlton Athletic in January, according to journalist Will Unwin at the time, but he decided to stay with the Latics. The Addicks signed Diallang Jaiyesimi from Swindon Town instead.

Lee Evans is another who has been linked with a move away from the North West. Ex-Wigan boss Paul Cook has identified him as a potential summer target for Ipswich Town, as per TWTD.

It has also been well documented that youngster Kyle Joseph is wanted elsewhere so it will be interesting to see what develops at Wigan over the next couple of months.

Richardson’s side are currently fighting to stay in the third tier and are in action this afternoon at home to promotion chasing Portsmouth.