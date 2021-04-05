Eddie Howe is understood to have suggested ex-Bournemouth teammate Richard Hughes as a director of football candidate for Celtic, as per a report by the Daily Record.

Howe is in talks over becoming the new manager of Celtic and could reunite with a close confidante in his proposed new job.

Hughes, who is 41 years old, is from Glasgow and may fit the bill for the Hoops as their director of football.

He worked with Howe at Bournemouth as part of their recruitment team and was then promoted to becoming their technical director during their spell in the Premier League.

Hughes moved to Italy as a youngster and played in the youth set-up at Atalanta before moving back to the UK in 1993 to join Arsenal.

The ex-defensive midfielder never made a senior appearance for the Gunners and left for Bournemouth, where he enjoyed plenty of game time and played alongside Howe.

Portsmouth came calling in 2002 and Hughes went on to become a great servant to the Fratton Park club. He stayed there for nine years, one of which he spent out on loan at Grimsby Town.

The former Scotland international then ended his career back at Bournemouth before hanging up his boots in 2014.

He has now been recommended by Howe as someone who could become Celtic’s new director of football as the Scottish giants prepare to take their title back from Rangers next season.