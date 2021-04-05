Sunderland’s Jordan Jones wants a permanent move from Rangers this summer, reports Football Insider.

Jones, 26, joined Sunderland on loan in January. He had fallen right down the pecking order at Ibrox having made just three Scottish Premiership appearances in the first half of this season.

Since, he’s featured 10 times for Sunderland in League One, scoring twice and proving a huge hit with the watching Black Cats fans.

The Northern Irishman was on hand to provide an impressive assist in the 3-1 win over Oxford United on Good Friday, and now Football Insider report that Jones wants the permanent move to the Stadium of Light.

What’s more is that the report claims that Rangers ‘won’t stand in Jones’ way’ if he does pursue the permanent Sunderland move – as long as their £600,000 asking price is met.

Lee Johnson today faces a huge task in Peterborough United. It’s a match that could potentially decide who goes up in League One this season with the Black Cats in 3rd and Posh in 2nd.

Sunderland’s comeback win v Oxford United before the weekend took their points tally up to 70 for the season.

The turnaround overseen by Johnson has been remarkable and Jones is someone who came in shortly after Johnson did, and has really encapsulated the style of play that the former Bristol City boss is embedding in his new side.

A permanent capture of Jones would be a huge scoop for Sunderland and at little over half-a-million, it could prove one of the bargains of the summer.